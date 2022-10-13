Northeast Ohio mom, doctor encourages early detection in deeply personal battle with breast cancer

CLEVELAND — Just talking about Breast Cancer can bring a sense of fear and panic to so many.

During this Breast Cancer Awareness month, local doctors and survivors are encouraging patients and loved ones to share their stories of survival and heroic journeys to wellness.

Research shows about one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.

A little more than 43,000 women are expected to die in 2022 from breast cancer.

Doctors with the Cleveland Clinic say early detection is vital, and it can save lives.

Dr. Vanessa Jensen’s family, friends, and pets are her whole world and help her find balance.

The Northeast Ohio mom and stepmom has worked as a Pediatric Psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic for more than three decades.

Last summer though, she traded roles and went from a busy physician to a patient after getting the news no one ever wants to hear.

"You have breast cancer," said Jensen.

Thinking back to that call and finding out she had breast cancer, the moments that she cherished in her life flashed before her and left her asking herself many personal questions.

"First thing is, am I going to die? And the next thing is, oh, my God, what am I going to do? How am I going to get through this?"

It all started when Jensen went for a routine mammogram last August.

It's something she's done for years.

However, she was called for a return visit after her results showed an irregularity.

"This time the radiologist did an ultrasound and came back saying there's something really small that we didn't see on your last mammogram. We think you should have more tests."

More testing eventually determined she had three tiny types of tumors in her breast, the largest one less than half an inch.

"I would have never felt it. My doctor would have never felt it."

Doctors developed a plan, and Jensen opted for a mastectomy.

She says she was fortunate with where the tumors were located, calling the discovery and placement a blessing despite the diagnosis.

"They had nothing in my lymph nodes. I had no chemo, no radiation. So at the end of surgery, I was technically cancer free."

Doctors with the Cleveland Clinic say early detection is critical and all women should get a routine mammogram starting at age 40, or earlier based on personal risk level and family history.

They say the sooner you treat cancer, the less possibility of longer-term issues.

"Screening mammography does indeed save lives, and it is the best tool that we have to detect breast cancer and to try and find it as early as we possibly can," said Doctor Laura Dean, Breast Radiologist with Cleveland Clinic.

Jensen now has a third surgery coming up for reconstruction, but she says overall she feels great.

She says there truly is strength in numbers.

So if you are diagnosed, share your story.

Jensen said an organization called The Gathering Place in Beachwood changed her life and continues to offer support to anyone on their cancer journey.

For more information and ways to take advantage of their resources, click here.

