Northeast Ohio twin mom training, hoping for repeat Cleveland Marathon victory

HUDSON, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio mom is taking multi-tasking to the next level.

Between juggling her kid's activities and working as a part-time physical therapist, Ashton Swinford is now preparing to embark on the Cleveland Marathon.

It all comes after she won the race last year.

She's attempting a repeat scenario in 2023.

Sometimes she runs 90 miles a week.

From time to time she will even incorporate her kids into the mix.

She's encouraging others to follow their dreams and commit to making them happen.

As a mom of twin 4-year-olds—Hudson native Swinford is literally always on the run.

"My training revolves around my kids schedule, so I only run when they're asleep or now when they're in preschool," said Swinford, Cleveland Marathon 2022 Winner.

Running, subsequently, has become her escape and a form of "me time" away from her busy life.

In the past when she was trying to get some extra miles in, she was known to throw the twins in a double stroller, embrace the resistance and go for a spin.

"If I had to run twice in a day, I would do my shorter run by pushing them in the stroller. And that was something we did together, and everybody really enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun. Actually, was a way to incorporate my kids into my training," Swinford said.

This year, she's preparing to lace up for the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon with runners from across the country.

It's where she will defend her title after winning last year's marathon with a remarkable 2:46:46 time.

The finish was a surreal and pivotal moment for the 33-year-old who took on long distance running a few years ago after her husband who ran cross country in college encouraged her to give it a shot.

"It definitely was a very slow, gradual process," Swinford said.

For Swinford—slow and steady really did win the race.

She didn't have overnight success, and it took years to perfect her craft.

She says support from her family and members of her all female elite running team called CLE Racing where she is a co-captain—help encourage her to be the best version of herself.

"I'm enthusiastic about it. I'm motivated. So I would say, yes, I'm ready," Swinford said.

Her message to those who have doubts or feel they can't do it—is simple and strong.

Be patient because each step will be worth it.

"Something that's worth achieving is going to take a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work. And there's going to be moments where you question what you're doing. But if you just keep putting one foot in front of the other. Step after step, you will get there," Swinford said.

Swinford says consistency rewards success so whatever it is in life you're trying to do, be consistent with the work.

She didn't just win that marathon on the first chance—she did about a dozen before that.

Before embarking on marathons—she ran in several 5ks and shorter races.

The Cleveland Marathon is set for Sunday, May 21.

The weekend is jam packed with events leading up to the big race.

