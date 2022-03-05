ODA issues public health alert for Cleveland area after one company's misuse of rodenticides

CLEVELAND — Amid an investigation into a Cleveland-area extermination company, the Ohio Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for local residents who have used the company for the treatment of rodents after allegations of the company's misuse of rodenticides.

The ODA is investigating Lewis Exterminating Company of Richmond Heights and their suspected misuse of rodenticides, which can be harmful to people and animals when not used properly.

A tip received from another Ohio licensed pesticide applicator led ODA to investigate Lewis Exterminating Company, which is claimed to have applied rodenticides in an improper, accessible manner. ODA said that the products are legal but due to their toxicity to people and pets, need to be placed in non-accessible areas.

Ingestion or inhalation of the rodenticides can cause significant health risks, including death, ODA said.

ODA is continuing to investigate and collect samples from known application sites, and in the meantime ask that anyone who has used Lewis Exterminating Company's services and believes rodenticides were used at their residence to call 614-728-6389 or email reportrodenticides@agri.ohio.gov

Residents are also asked not to touch or remove any products themselves.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.