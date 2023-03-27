ODOT works to cut down congestion, accidents along I-480 near Hopkins with new construction project

CLEVELAND — Construction is now underway to alleviate both the congestion and stress drivers experience each time they travel I-480 Westbound near the airport.

It’s a hub for high traffic—as roughly 8.7 million people flew out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport last year.

ODOT says it is well aware of the backups and problem spots in the area.

They even have data to back up how bad it can be during peak travel times.

When you bring up the traffic pattern and driving along I-480 near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, everyone has an opinion.

“It’s horrible. Horrible," Javier Caraballo of Cleveland said.

“I don’t get into it too much 'cause knowing that they’re doing it, I usually take Brookpark rather than get on 480," Marianne Neumann of Brookpark said.

ODOT is well aware of the concerns.

They’re laser-focused on improving the congestion at two busy spots.

The first is at the I-480 westbound merge between the I-71 northbound entrance and the SR 237 southbound exit.

The second is at the I-480 westbound merge between the I-71 southbound entrance and Grayton Road.

ODOT says 480 between Tiedeman and Grayton roads is such an issue the speed limit drops to an average of 26 miles per hour during peak evening rush hour commutes.

“Long term, I think it’s a good idea cause there is a lot of traffic on 480. I’ve noticed during rush hours it’s always so backed up," Neumann said.

ODOT says engineers will basically reconfigure I-480 westbound and the ramps at the interchanges to make merging easier with more space.

Once all is said and done, I-480 westbound will have three lanes under SR 237.

I-71 North to I-480 West will have a more extended entrance.

I-71 South to Grayton Road will have an exit lane and lane to merge onto I-480 westbound.

Neumann says it’s a necessary and welcome safety change.

“They’re just gonna have to have patience if they have to do 480. If not, I would drop down to Brookpark.”

In the meantime, drivers like Ed Roche are avoiding it altogether.

“Fly out of Akron!" Roche said.

ODOT says the improvement project will be completed in the summer of 2024 and will cost roughly $12 million.

Give yourself some additional time.

