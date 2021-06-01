Watch
Officers rescue white-tailed fawn stuck in sewer grate behind North Olmsted business

North Olmsted Police Department.
Officers rescued a fawn stuck in a sewer grate on Memorial Day.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 13:30:00-04

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A white-tailed fawn caught in a sewer gate was rescued by officers from the North Olmsted Police Department Monday.

On Monday, the owner of Sittoo’s Restaurant called to report that a fawn was stuck in a sewer gate behind his business and the fawn was unable to free itself.

During the rescue, the mother stood by around the corner just a few feet away watching as everyone worked to help her baby get free.

"The mother was extremely thankful to be reunited with her young one," the department said.

