Olmsted Township father charged with allegedly shooting, killing son

Olmsted Township police said a 63-year-old father has been charged with allegedly fatally shooting his 29-year-old son.

According to police, Donald Varga has been charged with murder and domestic violence for the death of his son Corey Varga.

He is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

What happened?

Olmsted Township police said a domestic dispute between a father and son turned deadly Wednesday night.

According to police, Donald allegedly shot and killed Corey at a home on Homestead Drive.

Police say the 63-year-old called 911 around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, stating he shot his son after being attacked by him with a bat.

“He was distraught. He was destroyed based on the situation,” said Lieutenant Scott Sonneborn Olmsted Township.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found the 29-year-old unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest as well as a 9-millimeter gun allegedly used.

“It was an argument that involved the baseball bat. It wasn't over the baseball bat. It was a domestic situation over bills and property,” said Sonneborn.

Corey was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Donald was taken into custody.