OSHP trooper released from hospital after cruiser struck on I-77

CLEVELAND — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was hospitalized following a crash that occurred on Interstate 77 in Cleveland Saturday, according to OSHP.

Around 12:56 p.m., a trooper with the Cleveland Post of OSHP was inside of his vehicle as he worked to close the ramp from I-77 north to Interstate 480 west following a previous commercial vehicle crash near the ramp.

While the trooper sat inside of the cruiser, it was struck from behind by a 2016 Jeep Compass, OSHP said.

Following the crash, the trooper was transported to Marymount Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

The driver of the Jeep also sustained non-life threatening injuries but was not transported from the scene of the crash.

First responders from the Independence Police Department, Independence Fire Department, Independence EMS and Ohio Department of Transportation also assisted in the crash.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.

