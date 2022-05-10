16-year-olds lead police on chase from Parma to Cleveland before crashing into RTA bus shelter

CLEVELAND — Two 16-year-old boys were taken into custody after leading Parma police on a chase through Parma and into Cleveland before crashing into an RTA bus shelter and destroying it, according to the Parma Police Department.

Just after 1 a.m., a Parma police officer attempted to pull over a gray Ford Fusion without a visible license plate. The driver, later identified as a juvenile, as well as the passenger, fled eastbound on Orchard Avenue to West 54th Street, then to Brookpark Road, where another police cruiser joined in on the chase and deployed spike strips.

The pursuit continued to State Road where the driver turned onto Pearl Road and lost control of the vehicle, causing the driver to crash into an empty RTA bus shelter at the corner of Devonshire and Pearl Roads near the entrance of MetroHealth of Old Brooklyn Health Center.

Police said the teen driver and the passenger, both 16-year-olds from Cleveland, were taken into custody and transported to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

The car the teens used in the chase was a Ford Fusion reported stolen out of Cleveland.

Images taken by News 5’s overnight news tracker show seven Parma police cruisers at the site of the crash.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of a crash at an RTA bus shelter on Devonshire and Pearl roads.

A spokesperson for RTA said there are no changes to the bus route. The bus will continue to pick up passengers in the area of the destroyed shelter.

“RTA crew will come out and clear the destroyed shelter, place a temporary bus shelter sign in the location until a new bus shelter is installed,” said Bob Fleig, an RTA spokesperson.

