Painesville woman allegedly driving under the influence cited in wrong-way crash on I-90 in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police say it’s a miracle no one was seriously injured after a Painesville woman, who was allegedly under the influence, was traveling in the wrong direction on I-90 when she crashed into a Jeep Tuesday night.

On Tuesday at approximately 10:27 p.m., a 57-year-old Painesville woman was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90 at the Route 2 split.

Euclid Police Department. Wrong-way crash on I-90 near the Route 2 split on March 29.

She crashed her Chevrolet sedan into a Jeep SUV driven by a 27-year-old woman from Willoughby, police said.

The 27-year-old was treated at the scene by EMS. The 57-year-old Painesville woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The 57-year-old Painesville woman was cited by Euclid police for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and reckless operation. She is scheduled to appear in Euclid Municipal Court at a later date.

“It is a miracle no one was more seriously injured!” Captain Mitch Houser said in an email detailing the crash.

