Parents welcome baby girl on 2/22/22 at 0222 hours at Southwest General

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Doctors and nurses helped a mother deliver a baby girl at a very special time Tuesday.

Meilani Rosalia Quinones was born at 12:22 a.m. (or 0222 hours in military time) on Feb. 22, 2022, at the Cosgrove Maternity Center at Southwest General.

Miguel and Francisca Bowers-Colon, the proud parents of the 6-pound, 12-ounce, 19.5-inch bundle of joy, will have quite the story one day about her birth.

