PARMA, Ohio — Parma City Council voted in favor Monday of an ordinance not completely banning new car washes from being built, but deciding on where future car washes can be built.

Future car washes will be restricted to the city’s commercial district along Brook Park Road and Industrial Parkways. This ordinance aims to curb an influx of car washes.

“We were getting applications to put them down side streets, tear down businesses and put them right next to houses. That's not something we want to do in the city of Parma,” said Councilwoman Debra Lime.

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland. Parma City Council to decide where future car washes are built.

Parma already has 12 new car washes in the city. Four new ones have been built in the last year and a half.

