Parma firefighters respond to partial collapse of parking deck at Regency Apartment

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Fire Department responded to a partial parking garage collapse at an apartment building on Laurent Road early Wednesday.

Firefighters and rescue teams responded to the Regency Apartment building where part of a parking deck collapsed into the sub-level of the garage.

The Parma Fire Department. Parma firefighters respond to partial garage collapse.

Video shared by the department on Facebook shows heavy flooding on the lower level of the garage.

Parking deck partially collapses in Parma

No injuries were reported.

News 5 has reached out to the Parma Fire Department for more information.

