Parma High School opts to keep Redmen mascot and name after meeting with staff, students and community

PARMA, Ohio — After leading discussions around changing the mascot and name of Parma Senior High School, a school official confirmed in a statement the high school will keep its mascot as the “Redmen.”

A district spokesperson said Wednesday that since summer 2020, community members, staff and students weighed in on whether the mascot should be kept or changed.

The community was largely split on the issue, the district said. Those who completed the district’s survey strongly opposed the change while those who attended the open meetings expressed their desire for a new nickname and logo.

Amy Popik, a district spokesperson, released the following statement:

"After engaging community members, staff, and students in a variety of fora since the summer of 2020, we are not changing our Parma Senior High Redmen name and logo at this time. Community sentiment largely split: those who completed our survey strongly opposed a change, while those who attended our open meetings indicated their desire for a new nickname and logo. This year, I met with three separate groups of student leaders at Parma Senior. Their desire to retain the logo was clear and well-reasoned. They feel that the Redmen logo symbolizes core values of strength, honor, and courage. Ultimately, school districts represent and serve their communities. I cannot in good conscience argue that changing the Redmen is our community's preference at this time."

In an interview with News 5 in July 2021, the district said the name was changed to Redmen from the Greyhounds in 1936 as a way to honor Native Americans, but community members said even with the right intentions, the name is offensive.

In Ohio, 23 high school teams still use “Indians” as a nickname, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Another ten schools still go by “Redskins,” seven schools utilize “Braves” and five with “Redmen.”

