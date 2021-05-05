Parma police are investigating fatal crash on State Road Wednesday morning

CLEVELAND — Parma police are investigating a fatal crash on State Road Wednesday morning, the department confirmed.

Officers responded at around 2:13 a.m. to State Road between Sprague and Pleasant Valley Roads.

Mike Vielhaber. Parma police are investigating a fatal crash on State Road.

Preliminary information indicated the driver went off the west side of the road while traveling south on State Road hitting multiple mailboxes before hitting a tree at a home in the 7000 block of State Road.

Mike Vielhaber. Parma police are investigating a fatal crash on State Road.

The driver, identified as James Mahovlich, 55, of Strongsville, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, was transported to University Hospital Parma Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but police said he may have had a medical condition.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.