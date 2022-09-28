Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Parma Police arrest women accused of taking dog, owner cited for animal abuse

image (3).png
Parma Police Department
image (3).png
Posted at 11:47 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 12:23:43-04

PARMA, Ohio  — Parma Police have arrested two women accused of taking a dog from a home on Gracewood Avenue earlier this month.

According to police, the women have been charged with theft and criminal trespass.

The owner of the Australian Shepherd has also been cited for animal abuse.

According to police, the dog is in protective custody.

Parma Police said they have been called to the home on abuse allegations once before.

In a Facebook post about the incident, the police department warned the public against attempting vigilante justice.

RELATED: Parma Police say they are working on safe return of stolen dog after identifying females involved

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.