Parma Police arrest women accused of taking dog, owner cited for animal abuse

PARMA, Ohio — Parma Police have arrested two women accused of taking a dog from a home on Gracewood Avenue earlier this month.

According to police, the women have been charged with theft and criminal trespass.

The owner of the Australian Shepherd has also been cited for animal abuse.

According to police, the dog is in protective custody.

Parma Police said they have been called to the home on abuse allegations once before.

In a Facebook post about the incident, the police department warned the public against attempting vigilante justice.

