Parma police are looking for stolen Australian Shepherd

PARMA, Ohio — An Australian Shepherd was stolen from a backyard on Grovewood Avenue by two females on Sept. 8, according to Parma Police.

Police are asking for help identifying the female suspected to have stolen the dog. Security cameras show the woman taking the dog. She is described as a thin, white female and was seen wearing a black and white hoodie, black leggings and a white winter hat, says police.

She is pictured below.

Parma Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Sala at (440) 887-7373 Ext. 8512.

