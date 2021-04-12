Watch
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Parma police not filing charges against pre-paid Easter Bunny who ghosted families, says it's a civil matter

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Animated image of Easter eggs falling into a basket
Easter Egg GIF.gif
Posted at 4:37 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 16:37:12-04

PARMA, Ohio — Parma police said that no charges would be filed against a woman who was supposed to hide Easter eggs for families in their city.

Police said the issue has been deemed a civil matter.

According to authorities, the woman has started to pay back the eight families who filed a police report on the incident.

North Olmsted police said the three families in their city who did not get their eggs met with the woman at the police department and were reimbursed last week.

RELATED: Pre-paid Easter Bunny repays North Olmsted families after ghosting on them

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.