Parma police not filing charges against pre-paid Easter Bunny who ghosted families, says it's a civil matter

PARMA, Ohio — Parma police said that no charges would be filed against a woman who was supposed to hide Easter eggs for families in their city.

Police said the issue has been deemed a civil matter.

According to authorities, the woman has started to pay back the eight families who filed a police report on the incident.

North Olmsted police said the three families in their city who did not get their eggs met with the woman at the police department and were reimbursed last week.

RELATED: Pre-paid Easter Bunny repays North Olmsted families after ghosting on them