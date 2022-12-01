Parma residents in the area of Pearl and Velma Avenues advised to shelter in place due to police activity

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order for the residents of Pearl and Velma Avenues due to police activity in the area, according to a news release from the department.

Parma police advise residents to either shelter in the basement or an interior room away from windows.

News 5 is working to learn more about the situation and will update this story as information becomes available.

