Parma Rib N' Rock Food Truck Festival happens Saturday

PARMA — The annual Parma Rib N' Rock Festival has been a favorite community event for almost three decades, but this summer organizers had to pivot amid the pandemic and now the event will be a food truck festival.

So today, you can try everything from cheesesteaks to gyros, and of course a classic Parma dish—pierogies!

There will also be live bands throughout the day to keep the fun going.

The food truck festival is happening at the Normandy High School parking lot, 2500 W Pleasant Valley Road, today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And one important to note—it's cash only. You can either drive through and pick up food to go, or pay 15 bucks to park all day and listen to the live entertainment.

