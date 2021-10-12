Pepper Pike Police: Stop leaving your car keys in your unlocked car

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — The Pepper Pike Police Department is warning residents to do something that should be obvious but needs repeating: Residents should lock their cars at night.

Overnight Monday and into the early hours Tuesday, police said a car was stolen from the city, and several residents had their cars rummaged through their unlocked vehicles.

The vehicle that was stolen still had its keys inside at the time of the theft, police said.

“I would like to remind you all of the importance of locking your cars when you leave them in your driveway overnight. Please make an effort to lock your cars and houses. If you have an alarm system, be sure to use it. Let’s work together to limit opportunities for crime,” said Chief Karl Dietz.

Police did not give any further details on the location of the crimes.

RELATED: Drivers who leave their keys in an unlocked car keep meeting the same fate for some reason

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.