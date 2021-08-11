Photos: Able Animal Hospital in Parma damaged after crash

PARMA, Ohio — Able Animal Hospital, located at 5431 State Road, in Parma will be temporarily closed until further notice after the owners say a group of teenagers crashed into the front of the building Tuesday night.

The front part of the animal hospital was badly damaged, with bricks and other debris strewed along the sidewalk.

Dave Kraksa | News 5 Cleveland. Able Animal Hospital in Parma was damaged.

News 5 Cleveland has reached out to the Parma Police Department for further information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

