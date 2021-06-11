Piano Cleveland launches 'Grand Piano Pursuit', placing 15 pianos turned works of art throughout NEO

CLEVELAND — Scattered throughout Northeast Ohio, at 15 popular attractions, you can find pianos that have been turned into works of art thanks to Piano Cleveland. The organization launched the scavenger hunt as an effort to get people back out into the community after months of staying home.

”We wanted everybody to have an opportunity to go out and explore The Land," said Yaron Kohlberg, the President of Piano Cleveland. "Maybe see some locations again or for the very first time."

The effort is called the 'Grand Piano Pursuit.' The group partnered with local organizations challenging 15 artists to turn 15 pianos into works of art.

Piano Cleveland

"We basically allowed them to go and do whatever they wanted to do with it," said Kohlberg. "Behind every piano and behind every artwork there's of course a story. The story of the artist and what kind of inspired them, so we really recommending looking for these stories. "

Piano Cleveland

One of the 15 pianos was placed at the Cleveland Public Library inside the Louis Stokes Wing, painted by artist Cyan Reyes.

“I did put my heart and soul into it," Reyes said. "I was inspired by pretty much the essence of what drives my artistic style.”

Reyes, an artist since the age of four, said the painting took about three and a half weeks to complete. She self-titled her work 'The Pursuit of Knowledge and Curiosity.' Her goal with the painting is to open the minds of onlookers.

News 5

"It was challenging just with the shape of it, but I think challenges breeds more creativity so it was a lot more fun that way," she said. "I definitely want to be a part of opening people's minds and new perspectives, and I think that art does that.”

Piano Cleveland is encouraging people who see the works of art to snap a photo, post it on their social media accounts tagging Piano Cleveland's accounts and using #GrandPianoPursuit. Those who complete the scavenger hunt can win a wide array of prizes like tickets to A Christmas Story House, a one-night stay at InterContinental Cleveland and rounds of golf at the Cleveland Metroparks among other prizes.

The Grand Piano Pursuit was created to lead up to the 2021 Cleveland International Piano Competition, which is scheduled to begin July 8.

"We would really like to get the city excited about this event," said Kohlberg. “This is actually considered one of the two biggest international piano competitions in America. A very, very exciting event that attracts the best young pianist to come to Cleveland.

For more information and to see all 15 locations, click here.