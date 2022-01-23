Plant and Pottery Pop-up Shop blooms in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A pop-up shop dedicated to plants, pottery and other local artwork flourished in South Euclid Sunday morning.

The Plant and Pottery Pop-up Shop took place at 4110 Mayfield Road from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featured items such as locally grown plants, pottery, photography, jewelry, clothing and other items created by local artists.

"There's a huge online plant community and pop-up community of people from home now, because of the pandemic, they have all this stuff and I wanted to have a nice little place for everybody to come together and sell their stuff, " said Annalise Vrabel.

Vrabel said the event was small and community oriented, allowing for unique finds in a fun, safe setting.

She also said she's looking to plan a monthly event moving forward, but is still working that out.

"Hopefully in the spring, when it gets a little warmer we can put a coffee stand out front, we can get some chairs, we'll do some outside vending on the patio area," Vrabel said. "I've already talked to the city, they're super excited that we're holding these events and willing to work with us to make them wonderful."

