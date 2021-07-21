Police: 1-year-old in backseat of fleeing vehicle during East Cleveland pursuit

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 1-year-old child was in the backseat of a vehicle fleeing from East Cleveland police and two adults were injured during a pursuit that occurred Wednesday, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.

East Cleveland police did not disclose what initiated the pursuit, saying that they were still waiting on the report, but did say the vehicle fleeing police had a male driver, a female passenger and a 1-year-old child in the backseat.

During the pursuit, the vehicle struck an RTA bus, according to police.

The male driver and female passenger were both transported to nearby hospitals for the injuries they sustained in the crash.

Police said the baby was in a car seat and is okay.

The bus sustained minor damage, but no one on the bus reported any injuries, according to police.

