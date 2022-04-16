Police investigating after 10-year-old boy found dead in South Euclid home

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old boy was found dead inside a South Euclid home Friday evening, according to the South Euclid Police Department.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on Bexley Boulevard for report of a child found dead.

Once on scene, officers found a 10-year-old boy who had died inside the home.

Police launched an investigation with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office to determine what led to the child's death.

The medical examiner is currently conducting an autopsy, but police said the initial investigation indicates the death appears accidental in nature.

No further information has been provided at this time. Police are expected to provide updates and additional details once they become available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.