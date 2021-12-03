Police pursuit of stolen vehicle in Solon leaves 85-year-old woman in critical condition

SOLON, Ohio — A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle Friday afternoon ended in a serious crash with an 85-year-old woman now in critical condition, according to the Solon Police Department.

Around 2:40 p.m., officers observed a 2012 Ford Fusion traveling east on Solon Road near Erico Drive and after confirming with dispatch, determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Cleveland, police said.

Officers then attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the stolen vehicle, but the Ford fled east on Solon Road and out of the sight of the responding officers.

Shortly after losing the Ford, it was spotted again, this time traveling west on Solon Road approaching Erico Drive and continued fleeing from officers.

Solon police said an officer then decided to deploy Stop Sticks. The Ford attempted to avoid the Stop Sticks and the driver lost control, crashing into two other vehicles before leaving the roadway.

A 19-year-old man from Berea and a 20-year-old man from Cleveland were inside of the Ford and were taken into custody following the crash, transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers of the two other vehicles that were struck in the crash, a 37-year-old man and an 89-year-old man, were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

An 85-year-old woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles that was struck was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Solon police said no further information regarding the incident is available at this time but an update is expected on Monday after charges are made.

The incident remains under investigation.

