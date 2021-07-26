Police: Relative accused in fatal shooting of man in Garfield Heights parking lot

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 52-year-old man from Chagrin Falls died after he was allegedly shot by a relative in the parking lot of a Sherwin-Williams paint store in Garfield Heights, according to the Garfield Heights Police Department.

On Friday, police responded to the Turney Town parking lot for shots fired.

Officers found a 52-year-old man, later identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as James H. Holland, of Chagrin Falls, with an apparent gunshot wound to his head.

Holland was transported to Marymount hospital then life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died on Saturday at 6:45 p.m., police said.

An investigation determined that the suspected shooter was Holland's relative, who fled the parking lot before police arrived, police said in a news release.

A statewide alert was issued for his arrest. The Ohio State Highway Patrol located him on Saturday in Cambridge, Ohio, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect has been identified as Nyles Flowers. He is charged with aggravated murder and murder, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

He has a pretrial conference scheduled for Aug. 17.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.