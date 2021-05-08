Police: Suspect in Lakewood homicide turns himself in, being held without bond

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A man suspected of being involved in a homicide that occurred last Sunday in Lakewood turned himself in Saturday evening, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Last Sunday around 9:22 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Madison Avenue. Once on scene, officers found several spent shell casings outside of an apartment door.

When officers did not receive a response from inside of the apartment, they forced entry and located 44-year-old Shontell N. Rose who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Rose was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man suspected of being involved in the homicide turned himself in around 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lakewood Police Department.

The man and his attorney arrived at the station and he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

After turning himself in, the man was transported to Solon Jail where he is currently being held without bond, according to police.

