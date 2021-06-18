Police use pepper spray, K-9s to disperse large crowd at Pinecrest

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio — Police used forceful, non-lethal measures to disperse a crowd of 800 to 1,000 juveniles at Pinecrest in Orange Village on Thursday night.

The crowd had gathered for a free movie.

Multiple fights occurred, and seven juveniles were arrested and then turned over to a parent.

Police said they deployed pepper spray, K-9s, pepper balls and used sirens to disperse the crowd.

According to police, no shots were fired despite "rumors to the contrary." Police also said that no one sought medical attention and no property damage was observed or reported.

"The Orange Village Police Department believes this incident was fueled virally by social media," authorities said.

News 5 is working to learn more about the incident.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 440-247-7321.

