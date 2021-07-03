Pop-up weddings at Cuyahoga Valley National Park continue in 2021

PENINSULA, Ohio — Last year, in the middle of a pandemic, couples planning their wedding day had to get creative. With the help of Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Pop-Up Park Weddings, couples were able to say "I Do" in a safe and stress free way. Now, in 2021, the Pop-Up Park Weddings are back.

Keeping safety a top priority, the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Haus of Cool, LLC are again curating wedding ceremonies in the national park that take all of the stress of a wedding day away from the couple.

For $2,500, couples get the venue, a 45-minute ceremony styled and decorated, a photographer with at least 50 edited pictures in an album, the officiant fee, a bouquet and boutonniere, social distanced seating for no more than 30 people, champagne and a wedding cake to take home.

With plenty of time between each pop-up ceremony, Haus of Cool thoroughly disinfects the location before the next wedding.

Between the Happy Days Lodge and Hines Hill Campus, the Pop-Up Park Weddings will continue with upcoming dates on July 17, Aug. 21, Nov. 6,, Nov. 13 and Dec. 4 with six time slots available each day.

To learn more about the Pop-Up Park Weddings, click here.

