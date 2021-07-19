Portion of Euclid Avenue closed as Euclid police investigate fatal crash

EUCLID, Ohio — A portion of Euclid Avenue will be closed for the next several hours due to a fatal crash Monday, according to the Euclid Police Department.

Euclid Ave. CLOSED in Euclid for fatal accident between E. 222 and Chardon for next few hours. pic.twitter.com/QIrRTjPwNL — EuclidPD (@Euclid_PD) July 19, 2021

Euclid police responded to a fatal crash involving a Jeep and a motorcycle on Euclid Avenue between East 214th Street and East 222nd Street Monday.

A News 5 photojournalist was at the scene of a crash where the Jeep was on fire on top of a motorcycle.

A fatal crash has Euclid Avenue closed between E214 and E222. Jeep on fire on top of a motorcycle. Very long scene. No info as to what happened here. Euclid Police will have this closed for a very long time as they investigate. pic.twitter.com/xokdJzpaO4 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) July 19, 2021

Police have not released any further information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.