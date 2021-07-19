Watch
Portion of Euclid Avenue closed as Euclid police investigate fatal crash

A portion of Euclid Avenue will be closed for the next several hours due to a fatal crash Monday, according to the Euclid Police Department.
Posted at 8:30 AM, Jul 19, 2021
EUCLID, Ohio — A portion of Euclid Avenue will be closed for the next several hours due to a fatal crash Monday, according to the Euclid Police Department.

Euclid police responded to a fatal crash involving a Jeep and a motorcycle on Euclid Avenue between East 214th Street and East 222nd Street Monday.

A News 5 photojournalist was at the scene of a crash where the Jeep was on fire on top of a motorcycle.

Police have not released any further information.

