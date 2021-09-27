POW/MIA 'Chair of Honor' dedicated at Parma's Veterans Memorial Park

PARMA, Ohio — Honoring American heroes Sunday, the American Legion Post 572 and the City of Parma came together to dedicate an empty "Chair of Honor" to pay tribute to prisoners of war and those missing in action.

The POW/MIA chair was placed in the park and will remain there permanently to serve as a symbol and reminder of the more than 85,000 servicemen and women who are still unaccounted from going back to World War II.

During a special dedication, the national anthem was performed, flags were placed by the American Legion Honor Guard and the Medina University Hospital Medivac helicopter completed a flyover.

The Honor Guard later honored the missing and fallen with a 21 gun salute and playing of "Taps" as flowers were placed on the chair by families of missing and fallen service members.

