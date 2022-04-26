President Biden commutes sentence of Bedford man convicted of non-violent drug offense

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is granting a commutation to a Bedford man who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Julian Burford, of Bedford, was sentenced on Sept. 17, 2009, to 20 years in prison and a 10-year term of supervised release.

His sentence has been commuted to expire on Aug. 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

Burford is one of 75 nonviolent, drug-related convictions on the clemency recipient list. In total, Biden granted clemency to 78 individuals, consisting of three pardons and 75 commutations.

The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

