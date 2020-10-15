Bay Village Priest says someone called police about a homeless person, but it was a statue of Jesus

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — A priest in Bay Village says someone called police to report a homeless person. Turns out, it was actually a statue of Jesus.

Within twenty minutes of the statue arriving, I was having a conversation with a very kind police officer because someone called to report a homeless man sleeping on a park bench. Within twenty minutes... https://t.co/kyD1vyEd4p — Alex Martin (@ADMartin86) October 12, 2020

The sculpture was created by Timothy Schmalz and depicts a man wrapped in a blanket and lying on a bench.

Within 20 minutes of the sculpture being installed at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, police were called, according to Alex Martin, the pastor at St. Barnabas. He tweeted that he spoke with an officer because someone reported a homeless person sleeping on a park bench.

News 5 has reached out to Bay Village police for more details.

According to the church's website, because Bay Village isn't impacted much by poverty, the statue is meant to remind residents how serious homelessness is in the world.

The temporary installment will be on display until Dec. 1.

The church is raising money to try and help the homeless.

Pastor Martin shared a link on Twitter to donate here.

