Red Cross seeking blood donations due to 'historically low levels'

CLEVELAND — The American Red Cross is seeking blood donations from donors because the blood supply is at "historically low levels,” the organization said Tuesday.

Holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather are contributing factors to a drop in blood and platelet donations, the Red Cross said.

“We’re at a point where some patients relying on a transfusion may not receive the blood they need. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care,” a spokesperson for the American Red Cross said in a statement.

To encourage donations, all who come in to give blood from Dec. 17 through Jan 2. will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved shirt, while supplies last.

Photo courtesy of The Red Cross.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Donor App or visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

The Red Cross said there is no blood donation waiting period for anyone who has received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine or booster.

