'Remarkable and special place' — Euclid Creek Reservation set to expand with greenway installment next summer

EUCLID, Ohio — The rain and fall chill in the air couldn't dampen the excitement of something really cool on the way starting next summer in Euclid.

"This is truly a remarkable and special place in people's hearts here on the east side," said Brian M. Zimmerman, CEO of Cleveland Metroparks, about Euclid Creek Reservation.

On Wednesday, they broke ground on a trail project, called the Euclid Creek Greenway, that will connect the lower portion of Euclid Creek Reservation to its lakefront portion.

Zimmerman says Euclid is one of their original reservations that have now grown to 18 total reservations.

He also says the project will fill a critical gap in connecting all the people who live nearby and visit the natural resources of the park to the lake.

"It'll look like a seamless transition from this reservation and have what I call a bikeway, bike trail, all-purpose trail -- all the way from here into the lakefront," explained Zimmerman. "We'll be on road in some portions and off-road, but really that experience where people can walk out of their homes and have this direct connection to our park reservations, again, at more than 24,000-plus acres."

This is phase one of a multi-phase project that's been years in the making.

Phase one extends the all-purpose trail from the intersection of Euclid Creek Parkway and Highland Road to Euclid Avenue and Chardon Road. Phase one is set to open next summer, according to the project’s website.

Meantime, the phase two design is set to begin later this year.

