Renovations coming to Brooklyn Branch of Cleveland Public Library

CLEVELAND — Renovations are coming to the Cleveland Public Library’s Brooklyn Branch.

The Brooklyn Branch is a Carnegie building constructed in 1919. The renovations will modernize the building while keeping its historic charm such as the classic fireplace.

The future Brooklyn Branch will include an expanded children’s area and dedicated teen space, new reading and gaming areas, 24-hour access to materials with grab & go book lockers and improved technology.

During the closure, patrons are encouraged to visit the South Brooklyn Branch.

