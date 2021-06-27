Restrooms at Fortier Park in Olmsted Falls closed due to continued vandalism

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — After continued acts of vandalism at Fortier Park in Olmsted Falls, the restrooms at the park have been temporarily closed, according to the Olmsted Falls Police Department.

Police said that on almost a weekly basis the City of Olmsted Falls is forced to replace hand sanitizer stations, toilet paper holders and other items in the restrooms because they are being destroyed by vandals.

While authorities determine ways to combat the vandalism, the restrooms at the park will be off limits.

Police said they will also take additional action beyond their regular uniformed patrols to address the situation.

It has not been decided how long the restrooms at the park will be closed.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.