Richmond Heights Police Department brings Christmas cheer to city streets

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — For the second straight year, the Richmond Heights Police Department got festive in a unique way, bringing holiday cheer to the city streets Sunday.

The department held it's second annual Rolling Christmas Carol event where officers in decorated cruisers drove through city neighborhoods playing Christmas songs to families who were outside of their homes, waiting to enjoy the festivities.

After starting the event last year, the Richmond Heights Police Department found it to be such a success and something that brought joy to the residents, so they decided to bring it back again this year.

The Richmond Heights Police Department said it hopes to keep this new tradition alive as long as possible.

