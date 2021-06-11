Rudy's Strudel & Bakery celebrating Record Store Day in heart of Polish Village

PARMA, Ohio — Saturday is National Record Store Day and there's a celebration planned right in the heart of Parma's neighborhood at Rudy's Strudel & Bakery.

The Record Store Day party will feature local vendors, special guests and, of course, vinyl DJs to spin some classic hits.

Porco Lounge & Tiki Bar, Fatheads Brewery, The Tomato Guys, and Ridge Road Tavern will be on site while live DJs provide tunes starting at 11 a.m.

During the party, guests can enjoy the local food and drinks, win prizes and treat themselves to a famous Rudy's Strudel paczki.

The event will run from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Rudy's Strudel & Bakery located at 5580 Ridge Road in Parma.

