Trash and recycling pick-ups delayed due to weather

CLEVELAND — After the winter storm dumped heavy snow in most of Northeast Ohio, cities and trash collection companies have delayed trash pick-up due to inclement weather.

A spokesperson for Rumpke said service was canceled for the entire Cleveland area Friday.

“Our dedicated safety and operations teams monitored the storm by the minute, hopeful that we would be able to offer service this week,” said Paul Marker, region vice president for Rumpke. “Unfortunately, weather and road conditions have not allowed us to safely service some of our residential customers on Thursday or Friday of this week."

Residents who did not receive service Thursday or Friday should hold their material until the next scheduled service day. Service will resume on Monday.

Kimble said on its website that pick-ups will be delayed. The company issued the following service alert:

"With the safety of our employees in mind, we have made the decision to delay the majority of our commercial & residential routes. We ask that you keep your items at the curb until we are able to complete service. We appreciate your understanding."

Cuyahoga County

North Royalton— Thursday and Friday routes will not be collected. As of Friday, the city’s service yard plans to be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents can bring trash and recycles items then. The service yard is located at 11545 Royalton Road. Should your mailbox be damaged by snowplow operations, give the Service Department a call at 440-582-3002, and they will repair/replace it.

Stark County

Canton—There will be no garbage pick up Friday due to weather. Collections will be delyted one day, and will be picked up on Feb. 5.

This list will be updated.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.