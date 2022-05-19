School busing in Maple Heights delayed Thursday morning after 8 catalytic converters stolen from buses

Some bus routes were delayed Thursday morning in Maple Heights due to unforeseen circumstances—someone cut the catalytic converters off of eight of district's school buses overnight.

A district official told News 5 that the transportation director made the discovery when they arrived after finding the buses inoperable.

"She worked to reassign buses and modify routes so that we could still provide transportation this morning, and we did experience some delays in getting our students who ride buses to school this morning," the district said.

The school system is working with Maple Heights police on the matter. Police were unable to provide any additional information, saying further details would be released as they became available.

The matter remains under investigation.

