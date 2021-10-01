Search warrant executed at Euclid senior center in connection to child porngraphy investigation

EUCLID, Ohio — A man was taken into custody after agents with the Cleveland Division of the FBI executed a search warrant at his Euclid residence on Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the FBI.

The search warrant was for his home at the Indian Hills Senior Community, where agent activity was witnessed by a News 5 crew.

The man, who we are not naming until he is charged, is expected to be charged with receiving and/or distributing visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography, according to the FBI.

The man will appear in federal court in the courtroom of United States Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Parker.

News 5 will update this story with information from the initial court appearance.

