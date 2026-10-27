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Shaker Heights High School, Middle School to close Tuesday after student dies in act of violence

Shaker Heights High School
Wikipedia
Shaker Heights High School
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SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Shaker Heights High School and Middle School will be closed Tuesday after a student died from "an act of violence," according to the district.

In a message to parents, the district says students do not have to attend classes but can visit their school building to meet with a counselor between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Students in CTE programs are not expected to report to their off-campus sites. High school and middle school staff should report to their buildings as scheduled.

All other buildings and offices will remain open.

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