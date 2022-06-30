CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Department of Public Health is investigating a single case of monkeypox virus infection in a Cleveland resident, officials said in a news release.

The department said the infected resident had very limited contact with others in the past 21 days.

Public officials are reaching out to anyone that may have been exposed to the patient with instructions on how to monitor their symptoms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "monkeypox is a viral illness that typically can cause flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last 2-to-4 weeks. Monkeypox is transmitted person to person through direct skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through body fluids or through respiratory secretions."

It typically takes between 1 and 2 weeks after exposure to exhibit symptoms from the monkeypox virus, but it could take as long as 3 weeks. The virus typically resolves within 2-4 weeks.

The health department said the illness does not currently present a general risk to the public.

The Ohio Department of Health and the CDC urge health care providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients with rashes.

