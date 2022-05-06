'Sleep in Heavenly Peace' changing the lives of Northeast Ohio children one bed at a time

CLEVELAND — The “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” Cuyahoga West Chapter is on a mission to reach more kids and families in need by delivering beds and fulfill its mission that “no child sleeps on the floor in our town.”

The nonprofit has delivered more than 200 beds to children over the past year and they are not slowing down.

Plank by plank, volunteers, along with members of the Church of Saint Clarence in North Olmsted, spent a recent day helping build beds for children in need.

“We're trying to pump out as many bunks as we can,” said Johnny Mitchell, a longtime volunteer.

This month, they made 33 beds to deliver to children in need.

“We build and deliver beds to kids that don't have them, complete with bedding, mattress, pillows and everything that they need,” said Susie Asadorian, president of the “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” Cuyahoga West Chapter.

“Having a good night's sleep for children is essential to their mental, emotional and physical health,” she said.

The organization reports that 3% of kids nationwide do not have a bed to sleep in.

“Some of these kids have been sleeping in a chair or on the couch or on the floor, you know, in some kind of makeshift situation,” Mikkell Parish, an outreach volunteer.

Their effort to bring about change requires more help, more volunteers and more awareness. This local chapter is determined to keep going.

“When we deliver the beds to the children, it's an extremely gratifying and emotional time to know that you're actually changing the lives of these children for possibly the next ten, ten years,” said Asadorian. “We build super sturdy beds. We expect them to last that long.”

The “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” Cuyahoga West Chapter’s next bed delivery is May 7. There is also a bed build workshop on Saturday, May 21.

Click here to help.

