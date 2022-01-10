Solon Fire Rescue helps deliver baby along US 422 roadside

SOLON, Ohio — The Solon Fire Rescue team is no stranger to responding to medical emergencies, but their year certainly began with a twist after delivering a baby along a roadside early Jan. 1 morning.

Around 5 a.m., Chagrin Valley Dispatch had received a call from a man who told them he was driving his sister to Hillcrest Hospital because she had gone into labor. Her water had broken and her contractions were two minutes apart. .

The dispatcher gave the man instructions to assist in childbirth as crews responded to his location. He pulled over on US 422 near Orange Village and helped his sister into the back seat of the vehicle.

First responders arrived at the vehicle and began evaluating the pregnant woman. The woman was placed on an ambulance cot, and as they were moving her to the ambulance, she delivered the baby, with passing traffic setting the scene for her new bundle of joy.

The baby, named Summer, was born within three minutes of first responders arriving.

Summer and her mother were both transported safely to Hillcrest Hospital.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.