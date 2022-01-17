Solon police cruiser struck by passing vehicle during traffic stop

SOLON, Ohio — A Solon police cruiser was struck by a passing vehicle Friday as an officer was conducting a traffic stop along US 422, according to the Solon Police Department.

Around 9:24 p.m., the officer was standing outside of his vehicle, speaking with the driver of a car he had pulled over, when a white Chevy Equinox slammed into the back of the parked cruiser, police said.

The cruiser had its emergency lights flashing at the time of the crash.

After impact, the Chevy spun around and came to a stop in front of the car the officer had pulled over. The car was not struck and its occupants were uninjured, as was the officer.

A 31-year-old driver of the Chevy was also uninjured, but cited for improper operation while approaching a stationary public safety vehicle.

