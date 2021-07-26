Stow police looking for 2 men accused of distracting and stealing purses from elderly women

STOW, Ohio — The Stow Police Department is working to identify two men accused of distracting elderly women and taking their purses while they shop, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Police said the two work together to distract and steal from elderly women as they grocery shop.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact police at 330-689-5700.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.