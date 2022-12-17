Suspect still at large in Amber Alert, mother and child found safe

PARMA, Ohio — An amber alert issued by the Parma Police Department has been canceled after a mother and her 1-year-old child were found safe. Police are still looking for the suspect Demarguires James Ferguson.

Ferguson, 24, the father of the 1-year-old child, last known address is in the 6600 block of Sebert Road in Cleveland.

Ferguson weighs 192 pounds, 5-feet-10-inches with black hair and brown eyes. He is armed and has violent tendencies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Parma Police at 440-499-4876 or 911.

